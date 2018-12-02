Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $22.47 Million Holdings in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,925 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of athenahealth by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of athenahealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.35.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATHN opened at $133.10 on Friday. athenahealth, Inc has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

