Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 254,778 Shares of Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,778 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.07% of Nevro worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 4,723.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $41.51 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.29 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

