Kronecoin (KRONE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Kronecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Kronecoin has a total market capitalization of $8,820.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kronecoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00815187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001696 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

KRONE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 10,460,337 coins. Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org.

Kronecoin Coin Trading

Kronecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kronecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

