Larry J. Miller Sells 3,665 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Larry J. Miller sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $87,813.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 18.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLY shares. BidaskClub raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3,368.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $138,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 118.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

