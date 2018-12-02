LCI Industries (LCII) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.27% of LCI Industries worth $47,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,258,000 after purchasing an additional 427,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,437,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,881,000 after purchasing an additional 305,546 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $77.38 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Sidoti reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

