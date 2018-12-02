LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of LGI Homes worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,627,000 after purchasing an additional 268,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,257,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,003,000 after purchasing an additional 124,283 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 13,929.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 13.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.25. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

