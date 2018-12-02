LifeVantage (LFVN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.80. 4,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 90,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

