Lincoln National (LNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. The acquisition of Liberty's group benefits business will further aid Group Benefits segment. Lincoln National has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. However, increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost value in a year's time, but have fared better than the industry. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 and 2019 earnings being revised upward over the last 30 days.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lincoln National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.69.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 983.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

