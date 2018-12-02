Litecred Hits Market Capitalization of $13,310.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Litecred has a total market cap of $13,310.00 and $11.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecred has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.02296421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00495454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

