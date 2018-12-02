Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Receives $103.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lithia Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 195,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,777. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

