Macerich Co (MAC) Receives $63.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. BTIG Research cut their target price on Macerich to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Macerich by 737.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 9,246.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.02 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

