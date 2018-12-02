Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Macerich worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 737.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 9,246.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $516,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

