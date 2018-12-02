Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Lessened by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 147,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 56.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $473.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Frost purchased 25,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $999,606.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Stanley purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 454,761 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Lessened by ARS Investment Partners LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/macquarie-infrastructure-corp-mic-stake-lessened-by-ars-investment-partners-llc.html.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.