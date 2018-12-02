Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 181175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mammoth Resources (MTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/mammoth-resources-mth-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-03.html.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

