Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,408,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,377 shares of company stock worth $2,626,758. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

