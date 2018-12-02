Marriott International Inc (MAR) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $115.03 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/marriott-international-inc-mar-holdings-reduced-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.