Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,825 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,809,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after purchasing an additional 945,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,669,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,883 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

