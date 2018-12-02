Marston’s (MARS) Price Target Raised to GBX 105 at HSBC

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price increased by HSBC from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.89 ($1.49).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Thursday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

