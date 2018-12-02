Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.48 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/marten-transport-ltd-mrtn-position-reduced-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.