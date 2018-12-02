Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/marvell-technology-group-mrvl-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday-2.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.