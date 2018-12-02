Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $25.18.
Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.24.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.