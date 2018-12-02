Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $142,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Mastercard stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $140.61 and a twelve month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

