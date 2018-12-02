Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,406,000 after buying an additional 310,839 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,059,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

Shares of MA stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

