Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Director Acquires $32,625.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,833.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $22.80 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,792,000 after buying an additional 1,170,138 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

