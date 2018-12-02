MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 299.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,124,000 after purchasing an additional 689,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $453,284,000 after purchasing an additional 445,353 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 54.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 979,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 73.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,129 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,677,000 after purchasing an additional 286,792 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $558.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,071,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,329 shares of company stock worth $6,295,626. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

