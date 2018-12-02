Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MZOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mazor Robotics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mazor Robotics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:MZOR opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Mazor Robotics has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mazor Robotics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mazor Robotics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mazor Robotics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mazor Robotics Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

