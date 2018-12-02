MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.1% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $150.00 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $98.34 and a 12 month high of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.83%.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

