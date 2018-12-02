Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Mcdonald’s worth $219,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $179,723,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after acquiring an additional 652,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NYSE MCD opened at $188.51 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

