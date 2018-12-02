Medtronic (MDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.

Medtronic stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,453,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28,068.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

