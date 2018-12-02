Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Mellanox Technologies worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,707,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $143,961,000 after buying an additional 145,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 562.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,072,024 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,373,000 after buying an additional 910,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,267,000 after buying an additional 121,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 72.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,449,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $761,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,728,069 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

