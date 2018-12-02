Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
