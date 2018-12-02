Mero Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Mero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mero has traded 618.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mero has a total market cap of $0.00 and $103.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mero alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007200 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Mero

Mero (MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 2,705,558 coins. Mero’s official website is mero.network. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin.

Mero Coin Trading

Mero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.