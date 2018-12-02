Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.96 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00023342 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, QBTC and Bitfinex. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $51.71 million and $2.04 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.02813307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00125618 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,019,873 coins and its circulating supply is 53,695,740 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, QBTC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

