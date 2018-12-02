Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $31.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after buying an additional 1,345,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after buying an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after buying an additional 1,671,311 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,182,000 after buying an additional 973,497 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $31.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-31-79-million-holdings-in-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.