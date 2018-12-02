MGM Resorts International (MGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,976,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,587 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,078,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.8% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 7,872,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,573. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

