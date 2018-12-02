Michael G. Nefkens Buys 10,000 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) insider Michael G. Nefkens purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REZI opened at $20.63 on Friday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

About Resideo Technologies

