Michael L. Manelis Sells 8,000 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) insider Michael L. Manelis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $558,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Michael L. Manelis sold 670 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $45,499.70.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $71.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 89,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

