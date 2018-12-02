Michael Olson Sells 27,619 Shares of Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $332,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $404,342.16.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $375,342.21.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $438,037.34.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $495,761.05.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $503,218.18.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.34 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cloudera by 641.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. BTIG Research began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

