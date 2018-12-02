Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Microchip Technology worth $46,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $134,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

