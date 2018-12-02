Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,615 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,998,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,400 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 55,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,228,364.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

