Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) CEO Sells $156,960.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $156,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon J. Holschbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $50,720.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $153,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $615.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

