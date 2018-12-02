Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.36%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/minerals-technologies-inc-mtx-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.