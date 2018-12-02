Mineum (MNM) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Mineum coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the dollar. Mineum has a total market capitalization of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mineum Coin Profile

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the exchanges listed above.

