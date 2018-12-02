Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $14.75 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 511,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 114,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,599,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:HPT opened at $26.84 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

HPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $14.75 Million Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-takes-14-75-million-position-in-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.