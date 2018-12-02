Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $15.95 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 13,250.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,544,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 961,179 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 53.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 224,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

