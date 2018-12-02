Mirai One Day Volume Tops $1,698.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market cap of $51,891.00 and $1,698.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirai has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.02409718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00127593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00195809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.22 or 0.09491005 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai’s total supply is 3,240,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,229,925 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is mirai.xgox.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

