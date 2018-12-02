Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE, year to date. The company’s profits for the first six months of fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) improved year over year. Low credit costs, higher net fees and commissions, and strong capital levels were positives. However, elevated general & administrative expenses were a major drag. Strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the company’s bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under its medium-term business plan and global expansion. Nonetheless, the company's revenues continue to remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. Also, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remains a key concern.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

