Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 338,267 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

