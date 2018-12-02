Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.68 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 813.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 15,240.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.34.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

