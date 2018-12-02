Mizuho Downgrades Depomed (ASRT) to Neutral

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

NYSE:ASRT opened at $4.99 on Friday. Depomed has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

